King Charles 'so proud' of Kate for speaking about cancer discovery

Britain's King Charles is proud of Kate, Princess of Wales, for her courage in speaking about her treatment after it was discovered cancer had been present following her recent operation, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," after they spent time in hospital together, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Charles and his wife Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

