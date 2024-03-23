White House says budget office halts government shutdown preparations
The U.S. Office of Management and Budget has ceased shutdown preparations because it is confident Congress will imminently pass and President Joe Biden will sign funding legislation, the White House said early on Saturday.
Agencies will not shut down and may continue their normal operations because obligations of federal funds are incurred and tracked daily, it said in a statement.
