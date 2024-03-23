"Gangs run from jail, not government": BJP's Manoj Tiwari reacts sharply to Atishi's remark

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday reacted sharply to Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi's remark that 'Kejriwal to run Delhi government from jail', saying that it is the "gang runs from jail, not the government." Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said Kejriwal has looted Delhi and people are so happy that nobody is discussing his arrest.

"He has given his life to bring Delhi to the brink of misery. The people of Delhi are very angry with him and that's why, sweets were distributed after his arrest. His government has done no work in Delhi and they have only looted and filled their pockets. Kejriwal has looted Delhi," he further said. "Those who are repeatedly saying they will run the government from jail, then remember, we have seen gangs being run from jail and not the government," he further told ANI.

The Delhi BJP MP further said protests by the AAP and the Delhi Chief Minister's arrest are only getting traction in the media and the people of Delhi are not even discussing them. Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the BJP over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was 'afraid' of the INDIA bloc going into the Lok Sabha elections.

"The arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Delhi Chief Minister is an attack on democracy and our constitution," Ramesh added. Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva stated that the truth surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged involvement in the liquor scam would soon be revealed.

"Law is taking its course...Yesterday, he (Arvind Kejriwal) was bargaining in the court that he is the Chief Minister of Delhi, hence he should be given two months but there is a rule of law in the country. The law treats every criminal the same, it is proven today. Soon the truth of Arvind Kejriwal's involvement in liquor scam will be revealed to everyone," Sachdeva told ANI. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

In its arguments before the court, the ED alleged that the CM of Delhi is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from businessmen. The agency further claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Excise policy.The ED counsel claimed that Vijay Nair, who was the media in charge of AAP, was working for Delhi CM Kejriwal. Nair, who the agency said lives adjacent to the residence of Kejriwal, acted as a middleman between the AAP and the South group.The ED counsel further claimed that the proceeds of crime are not only Rs 100 crore but profits made by bribe givers were also proceeds of crime. The counsel said that the agency had traced Hawala trails of Rs 45 crore that the agency says was used in the Goa Election.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

