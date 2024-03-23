Media should not be a power broker: Vice President Dhankhar

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 19:28 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said media should not be a power broker and it serves its cause best by being objective and not getting involved in politics.

He also termed the debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act ''orchestrated'' and urged the media to play its role in such a situation.

The law does not deprive any Indian citizen of his or her citizenship rights but an impression is being generated differently, Dhankhar said.

''It is unfortunate that some failed to recognise the historical context and soothing impact from human rights perspectives to persecuted minorities in the neighbourhood,'' he said referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, rules for which were notified recently.

He said the media serves its cause best by being objective and not getting involved in politics. ''We know the ground reality. I will not reflect more on it,'' Dhankhar said.

He also said that the media should not be a ''power broker''.

''Media has to only do its job. The fourth pillar of democracy is also accountable,'' he said, addressing the NDTV Indian of the Year awards here.

He also opined that the media should be an agent to convey the right perspectives to understand India rather than be prey to orchestrated narratives seeking to taint and tarnish the country's image.

The vice president was of the view that media can not be a ''registered recognised or unrecognised political party'' and said it should take all precautions so as not to become a battleground for partisan politics.

