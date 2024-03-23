Left Menu

Sunita Kejriwal reaches ED office to meet arrested husband Arvind Kejriwal

Visuals from the spot showed Sunita Kejriwal crossing the road and entering the gates of the ED office along with a person.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:57 IST
Sunita Kejriwal reaches ED office to meet arrested husband Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal enters ED office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office to meet her husband on Saturday. Visuals from the spot showed Sunita Kejriwal crossing the road and entering the gates of the ED office along with a person.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister's wife read out a message by her husband in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises. "Your son and brother Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from the jail," Sunita Kejriwal said citing her husband.

"My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Kejriwal said in a statement read out on video by his wife. Earlier on Friday, Sunita Kejriwal said that the arrest of her husband is a "betrayal" with the people who have elected him to power thrice.

In a post on X, she hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Kejriwal was arrested due to the PM's "arrogance of power." "Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you," she said in a post in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Saturday denied an urgent listing of the plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and custody in the Delhi Excise policy case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024