US condemns deadly attack near Moscow, Blinken says

The United States strongly condemns the attack by armed men near Moscow on Friday that killed at least 143 people and injured many dozens more, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

"We send our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and all affected by this heinous crime. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event," Blinken said in a statement.

