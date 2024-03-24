LS polls: Pratibha Dhanorkar of Congress to take on BJP's Mungantiwar in Chandrapur

The Congress on Sunday named Pratibha Dhanorkar as its candidate for Maharashtra's Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat.

Dhanorkar (38) is the wife of the late Suresh Dhanorkar (47), who was the lone Congress winner from the state in the 2019 general elections. He died in May last year.

The BJP has fielded former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar from the seat in the state's Vidarbha region. He now represents the Ballarpur assembly constituency in Chandrapur district. Pratibha Dhanorkar is presently the MLA from Warora assembly constituency in the district.

Chandrapur is among the five constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. The others are Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

With the latest announcement, Congress has declared all five candidates for Phase 1 polls, while the BJP has so far named Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur) and Mungantiwar (Chandrapur). The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is March 27.

