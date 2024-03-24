Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm: NATION: DEL53 ELECTIONS-BJP-CANDIDATES **** BJP names 111 more candidates for LS polls; fields actors Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. **** DEL28 JK-LD RAJNATH **** Rajnath Singh celebrates Holi with soldiers in Leh, says Ladakh India's 'capital of bravery' Leh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Holi with Army jawans in Leh and lauded them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions. **** DEL42 ED-KEJRIWAL **** ED takes cognisance of directions issued by Kejriwal to Delhi govt from custody New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has taken cognisance of Delhi minister Atishi's statement that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent her directions from the agency's custody to initiate public welfare works related to water and sewerage, official sources said on Sunday. **** **** DEL52 CONG-LS-CANDIDATES Cong replaces candidate in Jaipur LS seat, fields Pratap Singh Khachariyawas New Delhi/Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday replaced its candidate for the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat, fielding former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas after a section of party leaders objected to Sunil Sharma's nomination. **** DEL45 BJP-LD-JOIN-JINDAL **** Industrialist and ex-Cong MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP New Delhi: Industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday, saying he wants to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'. **** CAL23 AS-STUDENT-ISIS-LD ARREST **** Police arrest IIT-Guwahati student under UAPA for 'links with ISIS', looking for another Guwahati: An IIT-Guwahati student, who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Sunday, a senior official said here. **** BOM16 MP-CM-POK **** People from PoK also want to join Hindustan post scrapping of Article 370, says MP CM Barwani: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday suggested that even people from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) are keen to join Hindustan due to the improved situation in Kashmir post the scrapping of Article 370. **** MDS27 ELECTIONS-TN-AIADMK-CAMPAIGN **** AIADMK chief Palaniswami dubs DMK 'a family party, corporate company' Tiruchirappalli: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the ruling DMK is a family party and a corporate company with an aim to ''loot'' at the Centre by coming to power. **** FOREIGN: FGN36 PAK-DAR-INDIA-LD TRADE **** Pakistan to 'seriously' consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Dar Islamabad: Pakistan will "seriously" consider restoring trade ties with India that remained suspended since August 2019, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has said, indicating a potential shift in diplomatic stance towards the neighbouring nation. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN33 PAK-AFGHAN-TRADE Pakistan, Afghanistan to hold trade talks amid strained ties **** Islamabad: A Pakistani commerce ministry delegation will visit Afghanistan on Monday to address issues related to trade between the two countries, amidst strain in their bilateral ties. By Sajjad Hussain ****

