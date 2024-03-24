LS polls: BJP declares seven more candidates from Rajasthan

The BJP on Sunday declared seven more candidates from Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has retained two sitting MPs -- Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur and Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer. Chaudhary was fielded in the assembly elections in December last year but he lost the polls.

Rao Rajendra Singh has been given ticket from Jaipur Rural and Shubhkaran Chaudhary from Jhunjhunu. Both are former MLAs.

At the same time, the BJP has given tickets to new faces Priyanka Balan (Ganganagar), Manju Sharma (Jaipur) and Mahima Vishweswar Singh (Rajsamand). Mahima Vishweswar Singh is the member of erstwhile royal family of Udaipur. She is the wife of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar.

She will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Rajput dominated Rajsamand seat, which fell vacant after Diya Kumari was elected the MLA in the 2023 assembly elections.

With the latest list, the BJP has so far declared candidates for 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

The Congress has also declared 18 candidates and left two seats -- Sikar and Nagaur -- under alliance with the CPI (M) and RLP respectively.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur on April 19.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Also, bypoll on Bagidora assembly constituency under Banswara Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the second phase on April 26. The seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya left the Congress and joined the BJP a few days back.

Malviya is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Banswara seat as the BJP candidate.

