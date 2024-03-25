Left Menu

VW workers in Tennessee will vote in April on whether to join UAW

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant will vote April 17 through April 19 on whether to join the United Auto Workers union in a critical test for UAW President Shawn Fain's unprecedented campaign to expand the union's reach to foreign-owned automakers.

The UAW last week said a supermajority of 4,300 eligible workers at the VW plant have signed union cards in about three months. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said Monday the ballot count will begin April 19 at 8 pm EDT after the third day of voting ends.

