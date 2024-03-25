Left Menu

China rejects UK accusations of cyber attacks as 'malicious slanders'

We strongly oppose such accusations," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on the embassy website. "China has always firmly fought all forms of cyber attacks according to law. China does not encourage, support or condone cyber attacks."

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 21:35 IST
China rejects UK accusations of cyber attacks as 'malicious slanders'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

China on Monday rejected accusations from the British government that Chinese-state affiliated organisations were responsible for hacks against British lawmakers and its Electoral Commission.

"The so-called cyber attacks by China against the UK are completely fabricated and malicious slanders. We strongly oppose such accusations," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on the embassy website.

"China has always firmly fought all forms of cyber attacks according to law. China does not encourage, support or condone cyber attacks."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippine summons Chinese diplomat over coastguard's 'aggressive' actions

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024