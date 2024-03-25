China rejects UK accusations of cyber attacks as 'malicious slanders'
We strongly oppose such accusations," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on the embassy website. "China has always firmly fought all forms of cyber attacks according to law. China does not encourage, support or condone cyber attacks."
China on Monday rejected accusations from the British government that Chinese-state affiliated organisations were responsible for hacks against British lawmakers and its Electoral Commission.
"The so-called cyber attacks by China against the UK are completely fabricated and malicious slanders. We strongly oppose such accusations," a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on the embassy website.
"China has always firmly fought all forms of cyber attacks according to law. China does not encourage, support or condone cyber attacks."
