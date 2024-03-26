"Real mentality of Congress:" BJP's Bansuri Swaraj slams Supriya Shrinate over 'disgusting comment' on Kangana Ranaut

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday slammed the Congress party and asked top leadership to apologise over its leader Supriya Srinate's alleged objectionable post on actor Kangana Ranaut. Swaraj, a BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, while speaking to ANI, hit out at the Congress, saying that the purported post on Srinate's social media shows "real mentality" of the party.

"Congress Party should apologise for such an objectionable comment on a woman of this nation. It shows the real mentality of Congress. It's an anti-woman party. Sonia Gandhi herself is a woman and a mother of a woman. The top leadership must apologise," she said. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate hadcourted controversy after an alleged objectionable post on actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on her social media account, with the BJP slamming the leader and demanding action against her.

The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted. As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman.

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said. Further, the Congress leader mentioned that some parody account on X has made this objectionable post. However, Bansuri Swaraj further said, "Supriya Shrinate is the chairperson of the social media department of the Congress party. If she cannot protect her own social media, then who is responsible for Congress' social media and who will protect Congress' social media..."

Ranaut, who has been fielded by the BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at the Congress leader, saying every woman deserves dignity. "Dear Supriya ji, in the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X.

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudice; we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts; and above all, we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur. Every woman deserves her dignity," she added. (ANI)

