Traffic movement affected at ITO in Delhi due to BJP protest

Traffic movement was affected at ITO here on Tuesday due to a protest by the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case.

The Delhi Police said traffic would remain heavy in central Delhi due to the protest.

The police posted on X, ''In view of protest at BSZ Marg, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and DDU Marg. BSZ Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly.'' BJP leaders and workers took out the protest march on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

They gathered near the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, raising slogans against Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleging corruption in his government.

Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else.

The AAP national convener, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded in the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the excise policy favouring specific individuals.

