BJP's Bansuri Swaraj demands CM Kejriwal's resignation on moral grounds

BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Bansuri Swaraj, joined a state BJP protest demanding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation on Tuesday. Hitting out at Kejriwal, who is in ED custody in the Liquor Excise Policy case, Swaraj asked whether his sense of ethics is dead as he used to lecture other leaders on moral issues.

"Running the government from jail is unfavourable to the people of Delhi. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal, who used to lecture other leaders, why his sense of morals is asleep. You should resign based on ethics," she said. Further accusing AAP of creating an environment to gain false sympathy by doing press conferences, Swaraj said, "Saurabh Bharadwaj is doing press conferences on Mohalla Clinics just to get false sympathy. These are the same mohalla clinics where fake medicines were given, fake pathological tests used to be done and instead of doctors, administrative staff used to treat patients."

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva was detained while leading party's protest demanding resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in ED custody in the Liquor Excise Policy case. On Tuesday, BJP workers marched from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to Delhi Secretariat via ITO. Police used water cannons at the BJP workers as they tried to march towards the Secretariat crossing the barricades raised by Delhi Police.

"The CM of Delhi is corrupt and dishonest and he has looted the people of Delhi. We are going to the Secretariat to demand his resignation... The government is not running from the jail. Just like AAP's character, the orders are also fake... Arvind Kejriwal has to resign," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told ANI ahead of getting detained. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protestors were detained outside Patel Chowk metro station while protesting against the arrest of its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

