LS polls: BJP's Kanhaiya Lal Meena to take on Congress' Murari Lal Meena in Rajasthan's Dausa

The party is yet to name its nominee for Bhilwara.Kanhaiya Lal Meena will take on Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena from Dausa and Indu Devi Jatav will fight against Bhajan Lal Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur.The Congress has announced a total of 22 candidates so far.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:00 IST
BJP leaders Kanhaiya Lal Meena and Indu Devi Jatav will take on Congress candidates Murari Lal Meena and Bhajan Lal Jatav in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Dausa and Karauli-Dholpur in Rajasthan respectively.

Kanhaiya Lal Meena is a former state minister and Indu Devi Jatav is a former pradhan of Karauli Panchayat.

The BJP on Tuesday announced its candidates for the two seats, dropping sitting MPs Jaskaur Meena (Dausa) and Manoj Rajoria (Karauli-Dholpur).

The party has declared its candidates for 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The party is yet to name its nominee for Bhilwara.

Kanhaiya Lal Meena will take on Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena from Dausa and Indu Devi Jatav will fight against Bhajan Lal Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur.

The Congress has announced a total of 22 candidates so far. The party has left the Sikar seat for the CPI(M) and Nagaur for its alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP). The party has not announced its candidate for Banswara.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

In the first phase, voting will be held on April 19 in 12 seats -- Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 13 seats -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran on April 26.

