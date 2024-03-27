Venezuela opposition group registered candidate for presidential election-national electoral council

A major Venezuela opposition group has registered a candidate for the country's presidential election, the national electoral council said on Tuesday, after other opposition candidates were unable to register.

Edmundo Gonzalez, a former ambassador, has been registered for the Democratic Unity group, three sources told Reuters, to hold the party's spot for a possible substitute, after the winner of an opposition primary and her alternate were unable to register.

