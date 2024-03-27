Congress candidate for West Tripura Asish Kumar Saha files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Congress candidate for West Tripura constituency Asish Kumar Saha filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He is the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee. He marched to the office of the District Magistrate to file his nomination.

Asish Kumar Saha said, "Under the BJP rule people have lost their rights. They are living under fear. Ordinary people are protesting. They will face the consequences in the polls." Along with Asish Kumar Saha, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Birajit Singha took part in the rally with a huge number of supporters.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. A few days prior to the rally, Ashish Saha announced that major opposition parties, including CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML, had formed an alliance under the banner of the INDIA Alliance. This alliance aims to challenge the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While the BJP marked a significant shift in Tripura's political landscape by winning both seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming elections present a crucial opportunity for the CPI(M) and the INDIA Alliance to regain their stronghold. The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tripura is set to be a thrilling event as the INDIA Alliance prepares to challenge the ruling BJP. This election will indeed be a pivotal moment for both the INDIA Alliance and the BJP, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region. (ANI)

