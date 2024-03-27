Left Menu

Congress candidate for West Tripura Asish Kumar Saha files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Congress candidate for West Tripura constituency Asish Kumar Saha filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 19:26 IST
Congress candidate for West Tripura Asish Kumar Saha files his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls
Congress candidate for West Tripura constituency Asish Kumar Saha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress candidate for West Tripura constituency Asish Kumar Saha filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He is the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee. He marched to the office of the District Magistrate to file his nomination.

Asish Kumar Saha said, "Under the BJP rule people have lost their rights. They are living under fear. Ordinary people are protesting. They will face the consequences in the polls." Along with Asish Kumar Saha, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Birajit Singha took part in the rally with a huge number of supporters.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. A few days prior to the rally, Ashish Saha announced that major opposition parties, including CPIM, Congress, Gana Manch, All Tripura Peoples Party, CPI, and CPIML, had formed an alliance under the banner of the INDIA Alliance. This alliance aims to challenge the BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While the BJP marked a significant shift in Tripura's political landscape by winning both seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the upcoming elections present a crucial opportunity for the CPI(M) and the INDIA Alliance to regain their stronghold. The CPI (M) had secured a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, winning both seats in the state.

The upcoming Lok Sabha election in Tripura is set to be a thrilling event as the INDIA Alliance prepares to challenge the ruling BJP. This election will indeed be a pivotal moment for both the INDIA Alliance and the BJP, potentially reshaping the political landscape of the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024