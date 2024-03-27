Left Menu

Cong holds meeting with Delhi, Haryana leaders to ensure success of INDIA rally on March 31
The Congress held a meeting of its leaders from Delhi and Haryana on Wednesday and resolved to ensure a ''grand success'' of a March 31 rally of the INDIA bloc against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal addressed the preparatory meeting of the party's Delhi and Haryana leaders. The meeting was attended by Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana and Delhi Deepak Babaria, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and the party's Haryana unit chief, Udai Bhan.

Sources said the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will also send its representatives to the March 31 rally.

The INDIA opposition bloc will hold a ''maha rally'' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to safeguard the country's interests and democracy, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

The announcement came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal from his official residence on March 21 in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP and Congress -- both constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- had jointly announced the rally.

