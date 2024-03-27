Around 2.20 lakh unauthorised posters, banners removed by poll officials in Gujarat

Around 2.20 lakh unauthorised posters and banners used for political campaigns have been removed from government and private properties across Gujarat ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, election officials said on Wednesday.

Election authorities have seized materials worth Rs 42.62 crore, including Rs 11.44 crore in cash, Rs 18.48 crore of gold and silver, 52.26 kg hash valued at Rs 14 lakh, which were likely to be used for inducement of voters, they said.

Gujarat, which has 26 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in a single phase on May 7.

The office of Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has declared ''dry days'' in the 48-hour period ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the voting on May 7 as well as on the date of counting of votes on June 4, they said.

Gujarat has a liquor prohibition law in place, but certain outlets secure licence to sell liquor to permit holders. On dry days, they will not be allowed to sell liquor to permit holders too, the officials said.

''Since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force (on March 16), posters, banners and other advertisements have been removed from more than 1.6 lakh government properties and around 60,000 private properties,'' said CEO P Bharathi.

As per Election Commission (EC) guidelines, political parties and candidates can use easily removable stickers, flags and banners on private properties for campaign with the consent of the owner of such properties, additional CEO Kuldeep Arya said.

The election authorities remove unauthorised banners and posters, which are placed at public places without any permission. Authorised banners are those belonging to civic bodies or hoardings along national highways which are outsourced to private agencies and can be hired by political parties, he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a complaint with the CEO's office against the removal of campaign paintings on private buildings and stickers on private vehicles, which it claimed were placed with consent of owners, Arya added.

Bharathi said people have registered around 4,457 complaints through various platforms provided by the EC such as 24X7 control room, toll free number, national grievance service portal, and C-Vigil app.

