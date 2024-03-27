Blinken to travel to France, Belgium next week, State Department says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to France and Belgium next week, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

Blinken will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba while in Brussels for a NATO meeting, Miller said at a regular news briefing.

