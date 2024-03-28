Former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman dies at 82, says family

Former U.S. senator and Democratic Party vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman has died at the 82 after suffering complications from a fall, his family said on Wednesday.

"His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him when he passed," the statement said. "Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest." Lieberman was the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president in the 2000 election, which was won by Republican George W. Bush.

Lieberman's funeral was set for Friday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)