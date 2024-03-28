Left Menu

Former Senator Joe Lieberman, Democrats' V-P pick in 2000, dead at 82

Former US Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice-presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCains running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.Lieberman died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from a fall, the statement said.

Former US Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, who nearly won the vice-presidency on the Democratic ticket with Al Gore in the disputed 2000 election and who almost became Republican John McCain's running mate eight years later, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.

Lieberman died in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from a fall, the statement said. He was 82.

The Democrat-turned-independent was never shy about veering from the party line.

Lieberman's independent streak and especially his needling of Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama during the 2008 presidential contest rankled many Democrats, the party he aligned with in the Senate. Yet his support for gay rights, civil rights, abortion rights and environmental causes at times won him the praise of many liberals over the years.

