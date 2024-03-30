Congress and their supporting parties neglected Udhampur:Jitendra Singh

Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha seat, Jitendra Singh, accused the Congress of neglecting Udhampur and said that region did not get its due because of Congress and Kashmir Centric parties. Addressing an election meeting in the Sundrani area of Udhampur, Minister of State in PMO said, "Congress and their supporting parties neglected Udhampur; it did not get its due because of Congress and Kashmir centrist parties."

"Past Congress MLAs and MPs elected by the people of Udhampur had occupied ministerial berths for years together but instead of caring for their people, they followed the Kashmir-centric appeasement policy of their masters and thus themselves became a party to regional discrimination against the very constituency that had elected them," Singh added. "In the past 10 years, all demands made by Prime Minister Modi have been fulfilled, and Udhampur has received special treatment," he said further.

Elaborating on the centrally sponsored schemes, Singh said that schemes launched by the Prime Minister benefited everyone. "Pucca houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to farmers, assistance to women and many more Schemes launched by the Prime Minister of India and everyone get Benefit through said schemes," he said.

In 2014, Singh defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad by more than 60,000 votes from the Udhampur seat. Singh received 4,87,369 votes to 4,26,393 votes garnered by Azad, who has since quit the Congress. In 2019, he won against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of Congress leader Karan Singh. He won by a substantial margin of 3,57,252 votes. The Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency was earlier a stronghold of the Congress party. The Lok Sabha polls will continue till June 1 and will be held in seven phases. (ANI)

