"Family" battle in Baramati: Ajit Pawar's wife to take on Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha polls

It will be a family contest on the Baramati seat in Maharashtra as the suspense ended on Saturday when Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party announced Sunetra Pawar from the seat against Sharad Pawar-led Supriya Sule. Supriya Sule is the sitting MP from the seat since 2009. Her name was officially announced.

Jayant Patil, leader of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar announced the names of five candidates on Maharashtra's five seats. "We discussed with our alliance i.e., Shiv Sena, Congress and others. After discussion, we concluded that the first list may be released," he said.

Amar Kale will contest from the Wardha seat, Bhaskarrao Bagre for Dindori, Supriya Sule for Baramati, Amol Kolhe for Shirur and Nilesh Lanke from Ahmednagar. Responding to her candidature from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar (Ajit Pawar's wife) expressed gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party's leadership.

"Today is a huge day for me. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for showing faith on me," she said. Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

