Left Menu

Security upped at Rupala's Rajkot residence amid protests by Kshatriya community

On Saturday, national president of Karni Sena Raj Shekhawat had said he was quitting the BJP for not taking action against the minister.At a gathering of the community near Gondal town organised by former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja on Friday, Rupala had apologised for his remarks.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 31-03-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 17:55 IST
Security upped at Rupala's Rajkot residence amid protests by Kshatriya community
  • Country:
  • India

Security was tightened at the residence of Union minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Rajkot Lok Sabha seat Parshottam Rupala amid protests by the Kshatriya community against a remark he made at a poll rally earlier this month.

Rupala had said several Kshatriya rulers in the past collaborated with the British, remarks that incensed community members, who have urged the BJP to withdraw his candidature or face defeat.

''We have tightened security at Rupala's residence (in Rajkot city) so as to avoid any untoward incident. The bandobast has been made as a precautionary measure. Ten policemen, four police sub inspectors, a police inspector have been deployed,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police BJ Chaudhary said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, three persons were arrested by Pradyumna Nagar police here for burning an effigy of Rupala. They were charged under IPC sections for unlawful assembly, disobedience of order made by a public servant, mischief by fire, as well as provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Karni Sena leader Padminibai Vala said the protests against Rupala will continue. On Saturday, national president of Karni Sena Raj Shekhawat had said he was quitting the BJP for not taking action against the minister.

At a gathering of the community near Gondal town organised by former BJP MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja on Friday, Rupala had apologised for his remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024