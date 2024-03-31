Left Menu

Lok Sabha: Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar faction meets Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan in Satara

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2024 20:19 IST
Lok Sabha: Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar faction meets Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan in Satara
Maharashtra NCP(SP) president Jayant Patil on Sunday met former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan at the latter's residence in Karad in Satara.

The closed door meeting assumes significance after sitting NCP (SP) Satara MP Shrinivas Patil declined to contest owing to health issues.

Incidentally, Chavan represented Satara in Parliament in the 1990s but was defeated by Shrinivas Patil in 1999 after Sharad Pawar walked out of the Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party.

Since then NCP has fielded candidates from Satara.

