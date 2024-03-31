Lok Sabha: Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar faction meets Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan in Satara
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra NCP(SP) president Jayant Patil on Sunday met former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan at the latter's residence in Karad in Satara.
The closed door meeting assumes significance after sitting NCP (SP) Satara MP Shrinivas Patil declined to contest owing to health issues.
Incidentally, Chavan represented Satara in Parliament in the 1990s but was defeated by Shrinivas Patil in 1999 after Sharad Pawar walked out of the Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party.
Since then NCP has fielded candidates from Satara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After failed BSP experiment in 2019, SP pins hope on Congress tie-up to stop BJP juggernaut in UP
BJP targets Congress LS candidates in Chhattisgarh through cartoons on social media
Congress-led UDF looks to repeat its 2019 LS poll performance in Kerala
Chhattisgarh: BJP's strong foothold in regions makes it uphill task for Congress
Gujarat: BJP faces Congress-AAP combine in Lok Sabha polls