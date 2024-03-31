Left Menu

"Truly an emotional moment...": Tripura CM Manik Saha after President confers Bharat Ratna to LK Advani

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani truly deserves Bharat Ratna for his contribution towards nation building and cultural integration.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader LK Advani truly deserves Bharat Ratna for his contribution towards nation building and cultural integration. LK Advani was conferred upon the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu at his residence. Chief Minister described the occasion as an "emotional moment".

In a post on social media platform Facebook, Tripura Chief Minister Manik said, "Truly an Emotional Moment...! LK Advani ji was conferred the nation's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, by the President of India at his residence on Prithviraj Road in New Delhi, today. He truly deserves this honour for his contribution to nation building & cultural integration." The visit to Advani's residence by the President was decided keeping in view the ailing health of the veteran BJP leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on four eminent personalities, including two former Prime Ministers, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agronomist MS Swaminathan were also conferred with the country's highest civilian award. Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

