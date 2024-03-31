'We're a democracy where anyone can fight polls': NCP (SCP) leader after Ajit Pawar pits wife against Supriya Sule from Baramati

Unfazed after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fielded party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, against her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule from Baramati; NCP (SCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Sunday exuded confidence in the latter's win in the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Castro said Sule's grassroots activism and close ties to the constituency will take her to a win over her kin.

On Ajit Pawar fielding his wife from Baramati, the NCP (SCP) spokesperson said, "Everyone knows who worked tirelessly for the people of Baramati all these years. Supriya Sule is our incumbent MP from Baramati. She is a hard-working leader who stays connected to the grassroots. There's no better candidate to represent the people of Baramati in the Lok Sabha. However, we are a democracy where everyone has the right to contest elections. When two candidates are going against each other, someone has to win. And, we believe Supriya Sule will win the election as she has been with the people of Baramati every step of the way and has worked for them." Earlier, on Saturday, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP officials declared Sunetra Pawar as their candidate for Baramati, putting her in a direct contest against Sule.

Jayant Patil, a senior leader in the Sharad Pawar-led faction, earlier announced the Lok Sabha candidates for five seats in the state, including Baramati. While Sule will seek a fresh term in the Lower House from Baramati, Amar Kale will contest Wardha, Bhaskarrao Bagre Dindori, Amol Kolhe Shirur and Nilesh Lanke Ahmednagar.

On her candidature from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar thanked the BJP leadership for making her the consensus NDA candidate from the constituency. "Today is a big day for me. I wish to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for showing faith in me," Sunetra said.

In a rerun of the split in the undivided Shiv Sena, the NCP, too, broke into two factions on July 2, last year, after Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government in the state along with seven NCP MLAs. Pawar eventually took oath as the deputy CM. (ANI)

