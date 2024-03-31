BJP will win all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and the margin of victory will be much more than the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country towards all-inclusive development.

While speaking at a meeting with the representatives of various social organisations at a hotel here, Shah said the entire opposition is uniting to remove Prime Minister Modi, while on the other hand, PM Modi has only one slogan -- ''development of the nation''.

''After independence, the Congress has worked to divide society. It has created four sores of corruption, casteism, nepotism and terrorism whereas PM Modi has freed the country from all these,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement from the BJP.

Shah highlighted the consecration at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370, 33 per cent reservation for women and law on triple talaq as achievements of the Modi government.

''Today, the standard of living of poor people in the country has improved, we do not say this, the IMF report says. The opposition alliance in the country has no vision for the future, whereas Modi has a track record of 10 years and a vision of 50 years,'' he said.

Shah said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises Prime Minister Modi in the name of OBC, whereas Modi himself comes from OBC category.

''PM Modi is moving ahead keeping in mind the interests of the poor, youth, women and farmers in the country. Rahul Gandhi does caste politics,'' he said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, while welcoming the Union home minister during the meeting, said that there is enthusiasm and zeal towards the BJP among the common people in the state.

''The double-engine government is working to fulfil Modi's guarantees. We are continuously making efforts towards fulfilling the promises we had made to the people of the state,'' he said.

Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi, BJP state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar and other leaders were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)