Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL116 KATCHATHEEVU-LD JAISHANKAR ****Katchatheevu issue: Jaishankar says Cong PMs simply did not care, gave away fishermen's rights New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday claimed that prime ministers from the Congress displayed indifference about Katchatheevu island as if they did not care and gave away Indian fishermen's rights despite legal views to the contrary.**** DEL126 ELECTIONS-RJ-PM ****PM Modi to address election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli on Tuesday.**** DEL115 IMD-LD HEAT ****Extreme heat to scorch India during election period, says IMD New Delhi: India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and the western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the IMD said on Monday as the country prepares for the seven-phase general elections starting April 19.**** DEL125 ELECTIONS-RAHUL-MAURYA ****No vacancy till 2047: BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya's message to Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Pooh-poohing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attempt at grabbing power, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said he must realise there is ''no vacancy'' for the top post at least until 2047.**** DEL118 BJP-EC-LD RAHUL ****BJP urges EC to take strictest action against Rahul Gandhi for his 'match-fixing' remarks New Delhi: The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to take the strictest action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and issue directions to lodge an FIR against him for his ''match-fixing'' remarks at an opposition INDIA bloc rally here a day ago.**** CAL16 ELECTIONS-BH-PAPPU YADAV ****Bihar: Pappu Yadav says he will file nomination papers from Purnea Patna: Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday said he will file his nomination papers for Purnea in Bihar later this week, and urged RJD president Lalu Prasad to forego the Lok Sabha seat for ally Congress.**** CAL23 AS-STORM ****Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Assam; 4 killed, 53,000 affected Guwahati: Four persons were killed and nearly 53,000 people affected as a thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Assam, officials said on Monday.**** CAL19 ELECTIONS-AS-LD-HIMANTA-CYCLE RALLY ****Cong leaders 'a call away' from joining BJP: Himanta after cycle rally in Majuli Majuli (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said Congress leaders are just a phone call away from joining the ruling BJP, though he refrained from doing so due to the challenge of accommodating many of them within the party.**** MDS22 KL-2NDLD-MAN-ELEPHANT ****Wild elephant kills man in Kerala; Rs 10 lakh compensation announced Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A 53-year-old man was attacked and killed by a wild elephant when he tried to chase it away after it strayed into the surroundings of his house near the forest in Thulappally here on Monday, police said.**** BUSINESS: DEL119 BIZ-GST-LD COLLECTION ****GST collections hit Rs 1.78 lakh crore in March, second highest since roll-out New Delhi: GST collections in March grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore on higher domestic sales, the finance ministry said on Monday.**** DEL117 BIZ-RBI-2000 NOTES ****97.69 pc of Rs 2000 currency notes returned: RBI Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said nearly 97.69 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination bank notes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 8,202 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.**** LEGAL: LGD58 UP-COURT-MATHURA ****HC fixes Apr 4 for hearing plea on maintainability of suit on ''removal'' of Shahi Idgah mosque Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed April 4 for hearing a plea regarding maintainability of a suit seeking ''removal'' of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura that stands adjacent to the Krishna Janmasthan temple.**** LGD57 LEGAL EXPERTS- KEJRIWAL ****No bar but practically impossible for Kejriwal to continue as CM from jail: Legal experts New Delhi: There is no bar either in the Constitution or in law which prohibits jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from continuing in office but running the government from a prison is ''ractically impossible'', the legal experts said on Monday.**** LGD51 SC-UDHAYANIDHI STALIN-LD REMARKS ****SC says Udhayanidhi Stalin case cannot be compared to that of journalists on clubbing of FIRs New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday told Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin that he cannot compare himself to media personnel to seek the relief of clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him for his ''eradicate Sanatan dharma'' remarks.**** FOREIGN: FGN34 PAK-COURT-2NDLD IMRAN ****Pak court suspends 14-year jail term of Imran Khan & wife Bushra in Toshakhana corruption case Islamabad: In a temporary relief to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, a high court on Monday suspended the 14-year sentence handed out to him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case. By Sajjad Hussain**** FGN41 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-SURGERY ****Israeli PM Netanyahu undergoes hernia surgery; is stable and awake Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful surgery for a hernia on Sunday, at a time when discontent is growing against his government amid a bloody conflict with Hamas in Gaza. By Harinder Mishra****

