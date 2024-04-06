Left Menu

Electoral bonds 'world's biggest scam': Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-04-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:47 IST
Electoral bonds 'world's biggest scam': Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi in Alwar on Monday (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the electoral bonds scheme was the ''world's biggest scam'' and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept ''his people'' in the election commission.The Supreme Court had struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional in a ruling in February.

Addressing an election rally here, Rahul Gandhi also alleged that nearly 30 farmers were committing suicides in India every day and claimed that Modi has waived loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore of the rich, while not even one rupee of farmers' loans was waived.He also alleged that after Modi's government assumed office, crores of people became poor in the country.

Highlighting the five 'Nyays' (justice) mentioned in the Congress manifesto, he said that through 'Kisan Nyay', farm loans will be waived and legal guarantee will be given for MSP, if they were voted to power at the Centre. He said that their manifesto reflects the voice of Indians.

Rahul Gandhi also said the Congress is fulfilling its poll guarantees made to Telangana people. The state government has already filled up 30,000 government jobs and will fill another 50,000 soon, he added.

