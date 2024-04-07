Left Menu

Goa AAP protests in Panaji against Kejriwal's arrest

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:40 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday held a hunger strike in Panaji in Goa against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a excise policy-linked money laundering case recently.

The protest, which began at 9 am at Azad Maidan, was also attended by AAP's partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including the Congress.

''The BJP has killed democracy by targeting opposition leaders through the CBI, ED etc. Voters are observing and they will surely vote for the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls,'' Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar told reporters.

The hunger strike was to highlight the injustice being done on AAP, he added.

Among those who took part in the agitation were Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar as well as the party's North Goa Lok Sabha candidate Ramakant Khalap and South Goa candidate Capt Viriato Fernandes.

Patkar said the Congress is supporting AAP in its fight against injustice and exuded confidence that the Lok Sabha polls will bring about change.

