"Promise that money looted by corrupt TMC leaders will be returned to poor...": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the BJP-led government is committed to returning the money allegedly looted by "corrupt TMC leaders" to the impoverished citizens of Bengal. He emphasized that the G20 meeting was convened in North Bengal with the aim of placing the region on the international tourism map. Addressing a public meeting in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, PM Modi said, "The slogan of 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar' can be heard throughout the West Bengal and the entire country...Jalpaiguri has decided that Jayant Roy (sitting BJP MP and candidate from the seat) will made victorious with a record number of votes on April 19."

Promising of implementing anti-corruption measures if the BJP returns to power third time, PM Modi criticized the INDIA bloc, suggesting it was formed to shield corrupt leaders. He mentioned the Enforcement Directorate seizing over Rs 3000 crore from alleged corrupt TMC figures, pledging to redistribute this wealth to the country's underprivileged. "I guarantee you that the money looted by corrupt leaders will be given back to the poor of the country. ED has seized over Rs 3000 crore from the corrupt TMC leaders. I will return this money back to the poor," PM Modi said.

He added, "TMC, Left parties and Congress are all the same (ek hi chatte batte ke sathi hain). To save the corrupt people in their parties, these three have formed the INDI alliance. I say 'Bhrashtachar Mitao' (remove corruption), while they say 'Bhrashtachari Bachao' (save corrupt). But, however hard they try, I guarantee, after June 4, the action against corruption will be made more stringent." PM Modi further said that the election is not just to select their MP but also to elect a strong government which will increase the world's faith in the country.

"This election is not just for selecting an MP, but for choosing a strong government. The stronger the central government will be, the stronger the world's belief in India. It will lead to increased foreign investments, the opening up of factories and an influx of tourists. the BJP government held the G20 meeting in North Bengal to put this region on the international tourism map," PM Modi said. He also took a dig at the INDIA bloc, stating that the opposition leaders are "scared" of the term 'Modi ki Guarantee' and that's why they are abusing him.

"Now, the INDI Alliance has got scared of 'Modi ki Guarantee' so much that they are saying that Modi should be stopped from giving guarantees. The coalition formed on lies and betrayal neither has any policy nor any principle, what guarantee will they give anyway. It is Modi who gives guarantees, while they give gaali (abuses)," PM Modi added. The 42 parliamentary seats in Bengal will poll across all seven phases -- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In 2019, TMC won the maximum of 22 out of 42 seats, but the BJP improved its tally, significantly creating inroads and bagging 18 seats. The Congress won two seats. Apart from Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, PM Modi will also headline rallies at Nawada in Bihar and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. (ANI)

