BJP intends to amend Constitution to end election process: Rajasthan Congress chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday attacked the BJP over its ''400 paar'' slogan, saying the party intends to amend the Constitution to end the election process.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, voting for which will be held between April 19 and June 1. Counting votes is scheduled on June 4. People of the country do not trust ''Modi's guarantees'' as they have seen what happened to the promises made in the last 10 years, Dotasra claimed at a press conference here.

''By talking about '400 paar', they (BJP) want to mislead people and amend the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. They want to end elections and democracy,'' he said.

''Their direct intention is not to conduct elections, if they come into power again. They will make an arrangement by which there will be no necessity to reach out to people to ask for votes, and (then) there will be no need to make promises,'' the Congress leader said, targeting the BJP.

Dotasra said people do not believe in the ''guarantees'' made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they are never fulfilled.

People do not believe in Modi as he comes during elections and talks about his guarantees and then goes missing, he alleged. He alleged that ''Modi's guarantees are lies and 'jumlas' (rhetorics)''. Dotasra, whose party is part of the INDIA bloc, exuded confidence that the alliance will form government at the Centre and deliver on its promises.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. In the first phase, voting will be held on 12 seats, and in the second phase, voting will be held in 13 seats.

