Left Menu

Gehlot dismisses BJP's claim of winning 400 seats, confident of Congress victory in Gujarat

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the BJPs claim of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls was devoid of substance.He was speaking to reporters in Deesa in Gujarats Banaskantha district after addressing a gathering in support of his partys Banaskantha Lok Sabha candidate Geniben Thakor.I have been in Gujarat since yesterday and am meeting people.

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:35 IST
Gehlot dismisses BJP's claim of winning 400 seats, confident of Congress victory in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the BJP's claim of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls was devoid of substance.

He was speaking to reporters in Deesa in Gujarat's Banaskantha district after addressing a gathering in support of his party's Banaskantha Lok Sabha candidate Geniben Thakor.

''I have been in Gujarat since yesterday and am meeting people. An atmosphere in favour of the Congress is building up in Gujarat. Some people are saying 'abki baar 400 paar' (over 400 seats this time). But, there is no substance in this claim. Geniben and other Congress candidates will emerge victorious in Gujarat,'' claimed Gehlot.

Asked about Union minister and BJP Rajkot Lok Sabha candidate Parshottam Rupala's allegedly objectionable comments against the Kshatriya community, Gehlot claimed he had heard from others that the former had a habit of making such statements that enraged different groups.

''Rupala is being criticised for his comments. I believe no one should utter words that hurt feelings of any community. But I heard he has a habit of this. Though he is educated, he is in the habit of speaking such words which eventually hurt one or the other community,'' said Gehlot.

Gehlot is on two day visit to Gujarat to campaign for the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024