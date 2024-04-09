Left Menu

Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh likely to contest from Mandi seat: Deputy CM

He is also the former state youth Congress president.Talking to media persons here, Agnihotri said Vikramaditya Singh could be the potential candidate from Mandi, Kasauli sitting MLA Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla and Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.He said the BJP tried to topple the government but the Congress government is strong and failed the nefarious designs of the BJP.

PTI | Una | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:08 IST
Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh likely to contest from Mandi seat: Deputy CM
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh is likely to be the Congress candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday.

The BJP has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from the seat.

Singh, a two-time MLA from Shimla Rural constituency, is the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief and Pratibha Singh, who is also the sitting MP from the Mandi seat. He is also the former state youth Congress president.

Talking to media persons here, Agnihotri said Vikramaditya Singh could be the potential candidate from Mandi, Kasauli sitting MLA Vinod Sultanpuri from Shimla and Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

He said the BJP tried to topple the government but the Congress government is strong and failed the nefarious designs of the BJP. The government is stable and will complete its full term, Agnohotri said.

Talking to media persons on Monday, Pratibha Singh had said discussion was also held on the name of Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat during the meeting of coordination committee held in New Delhi.

The senior Congress leaders suggested his name and were of the opinion that he is young and energetic, is a good orator, has influence over the youth and would be a good competitor for Kangana as both are young.

However the final decision will be taken by the Congress central leadership, she had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024