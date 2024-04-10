Taiwan president-elect appoints former ruling party chairman as premier
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 10-04-2024 06:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 06:39 IST
Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te announced on Wednesday he had appointed Cho Jung-tai, a former chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, to be his premier.
The new premier and his cabinet will not assume their roles until Lai is inaugurated on May 20.
