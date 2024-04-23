"Attempt to break nation, insult of Ambedkar...": PM Modi attacks Congress over 'constitution-forced-on-Goans' remark of its candidate

Strongly refuting Congress allegations that BJP would change the constitution if returned to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the opposition party over remarks of its south Goa candidate pertaining to constitutional provisions coming into force in the coastal state following its liberation in 1961 and said this is "insult of India's constitution and of Baba Sahab Ambedkar." Addressing a rally here, PM Modi took several jibes at the Congress and said "appeasement and vote bank politics are in the DNA of Congress."

"I have come to seek your abundant blessings. Our country has come a long way in the last 10 years, but a lot of work still remains. The previous government in Chhattisgarh did not allow my work to progress here, now that Vishnu Deo Sai is here so I have to complete that work also...." PM Modi referred to the reported remarks of Congress MP DK Suresh in February this year that there is a possibility of a proposal of a separate nation of the southern states if they do not get the due share of taxes from the Centre. The Prime Minister also referred to reports of remarks of Captain Viriato Fernandes, Congress candidate from South Goa, that the Indian Constitution was "forced" upon Goans after it was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961.

"Congress has now started another big game. First, the Congress MP from Karnataka said that South India will be declared a separate country and now the Congress candidate from Goa is saying that the country's constitution does not apply to Goa, the country's constitution was imposed on Goa and he has told this to Congress 'Shehzada' (Rahul Gandhi). This means the leader gave his silent consent. This is a deliberate move to break the nation. This is an insult of India's Consitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar," PM Modi said. At a corner meeting in South Goa, Fernandes recalled a conversation he had on 'dual citizenship' with Rahul Gandhi in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and stated that Congress leader had expressed that the demand will not be considered if it is unconstitutional. The Congress candidate also talked of India's constitution "forced" on Goans, noting that Goa was not part of India when the constitution was implemented.

Goa Chief minister Pramod Sawant also hit out at Congress' South Goa's candidate over his remarks pertaining to the constitution. . "I am appalled by the comments from Congress's South Goa candidate claiming the Indian Constitution was forcefully imposed upon Goans. Our freedom fighters believed wholeheartedly that Goa is an inseparable part of India. Congress delayed Goa's liberation by 14 years. Now, their candidate dares to undermine the Indian Constitution? Congress must stop this reckless Bharat Todo politics immediately. Congress is a threat to our democracy," Goa Chief Minister posted on X.

In his remarks, PM Modi also referred to allegations of Congress leaders that the BJP will change the constitution if it returns to power. He asserted that nobody can change the constitution. He also spoke about the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Some people of Jammu and Kashmir also used to say that the Constitution of India will not work here. You blessed Modi and today Baba Saheb's Constitution has been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. Appeasement and vote bank politics are in the DNA of Congress. For appeasement, even if Congress has to snatch the rights of Dalits, backward and tribals, it will not take even a second to do so," he said. Lok Sabha elections are being held in three phases in Chhattisgarh. Polling for one parliamentary seat was held on April 19, while voting for the remaining 10 seats will be held on April 26 and May 7.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh, BJP won nine out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress got two seats. The Lok Sabha elections this year are being held from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

