BJP dismisses Congress' inheritance tax proposal as politically motivated

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Thursday said the Congress has the habit of robbing people, but the ruling party will not let it succeed in its intentions of taking away people's assets and distributing them to a specific community.

He was targeting the Congress over its leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax. Pitroda had spoken about inheritance tax in the US while delving into the issue of redistribution of wealth.

Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, Paatil said, ''Pitroda suggested snatching 55 per cent of the hard-earned properties of people and giving it to whom? Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had once said minorities have the first right on our country's resources. For more clarity, he said Muslims have the first right.'' ''Rahul Gandhi made a similar remark recently. He said the Congress government will take away people's properties after a survey and distribute it to others,'' he said.

The BJP leader said Hindus have the habit of saving money by having less children and reducing unnecessary expenditure so that the next generation can live a comfortable life.

''But, Rahul Gandhi wants to distribute this property. To whom? To the infiltrators and those who put burden on the country by giving birth to several children. The country can not tolerate this,'' he said.

Paatil said people associated with the Congress are rattled because they are not getting anything after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system, stopping the diversion of funds by middlemen.

''Now, to get votes, the Congress is floating such ideas. But, the BJP will not let them succeed,'' he said.

''There is an age-old system wherein people create wealth through hard work and hand it over to their legal heirs. But the Congress party, which has the habit of robbing people, does not agree to this idea. Now, they want a share in that property too,'' he said. Paatil said Pitroda is the Congress' policy maker and an adviser to a party leader, thus his views are a reflection of Congress' views.

''The BJP will not let the Congress succeed in its intentions. We will not allow the Congress to tax people just to appease a specific community. This has proved that Congress' intentions are not good,'' he said.

Paatil said though the Congress has now distanced itself from Pitroda's views on inheritance tax, every leader of the grand old party backed the idea and they tried to implement it in the past too.

