SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of planning to change Constitution

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power again.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 18:28 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power again. Interacting with reporters on Sunday, Yadav said, "People of Sambhal will hand over the biggest defeat to BJP. BJP has now changed their language and this is the language of those who are failing. Those people who were saying '400 paar' are now speaking about Dalits and backward classes. In this election, people don't want to listen to 'Mann ki Baat', they want to listen about Constitution. They (BJP) have made up their mind to mess with the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar. We will lose the right to vote therefore people are going to defeat BJP."

When asked about the case registered against SP's candidate from Ballia he said, "He might have said something in some contest but a case should also be registered against them as well who are making a statement against out ganga jamuni tehzeeb from bigger platforms. Will election commission will take action against them as well." "In the last elections, we had witnessed that in several districts like Bijnor, Saharanpur and Rampur administration has snatched votes using police. So if he had said something he fears that something similar can happen as last time as well he was defeated with very less margin," said Akhilesh Yadav while talking about Samajwadi Party candidate from Ballia Lok Sabha seat Sanatan Pandey who got booked for allegedly spreading enmity, hatred and animosity among different sections of the society and threatening the District Election Officer.

Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency will undergo polls on May 7 under third Phase of elections. BJP has filed Parameshvar Lal Saini from the Constituency while SO has deployed Shafiqur Rahman Barq. Shaulat Ali is contesting from Bahujan Samaj Party. Shafiqur Rehman Barq of the SP was the winning candidate from the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

