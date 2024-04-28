Biden plans to speak to Netanyahu on Sunday, says US official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, a U.S. official said.
News of the planned conversation was first reported by Axios.
