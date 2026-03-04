Rahul Gandhi's Holi Celebration Sparks Joy at AICC Headquarters
Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi with party workers and leaders at the AICC's office. He extended wishes for a Holi filled with love and happiness. Other Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also shared heartfelt Holi greetings, emphasizing unity, diversity, and happiness.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, celebrated Holi with party workers at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. The event was marked by vibrant colors and joyous festivities as Gandhi and supporters exchanged gulal, symbolizing love and unity.
Sharing his festive spirit on social media, Gandhi expressed heartfelt Holi wishes, hoping the festival would bring new hopes and boundless happiness. His sentiments were echoed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who highlighted Holi as a festival promoting multicultural unity and brotherhood.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added her greetings, describing Holi as a time to embrace loved ones and share joy. The celebratory spirit at the AICC headquarters was a testament to the festival's enduring legacy of togetherness and harmony.
ALSO READ
Crafting Unity: The Prime Minister Ekta Mall in Puducherry
Holi Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir: A Festival of Unity and Joy
Tragic Day: Multiple Unfortunate Accidents and a Suspicious Death Shake Community
Crisis in the Gulf: Kerala's Call for Unity and Support
Siliguri's Festival of Colours: Unity Amidst Political Discord