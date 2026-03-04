Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Holi Celebration Sparks Joy at AICC Headquarters

Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi with party workers and leaders at the AICC's office. He extended wishes for a Holi filled with love and happiness. Other Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also shared heartfelt Holi greetings, emphasizing unity, diversity, and happiness.

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, celebrated Holi with party workers at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. The event was marked by vibrant colors and joyous festivities as Gandhi and supporters exchanged gulal, symbolizing love and unity.

Sharing his festive spirit on social media, Gandhi expressed heartfelt Holi wishes, hoping the festival would bring new hopes and boundless happiness. His sentiments were echoed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who highlighted Holi as a festival promoting multicultural unity and brotherhood.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added her greetings, describing Holi as a time to embrace loved ones and share joy. The celebratory spirit at the AICC headquarters was a testament to the festival's enduring legacy of togetherness and harmony.

