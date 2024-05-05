Left Menu

Congress Loses Ground in Traditional Strongholds: Dhami in Budaun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that Congress has no support left in its once-considered bastions. A case was filed against him by the Delhi Police last year.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:19 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that Congress has no support left in its once-considered bastions. Attacking Rahul Gandhi for not contesting from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat this time, Dhami said, ''No ground has left for Congress anywhere in the country on seats once considered their traditional seats.'' On Fire incidents in Uttarakhand, Dhami, who was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally here, said the authorities have filed more than 350 FIRs in this connection.

''We conducted a review meeting on Saturday and responsibilities have been given to officers. We are also working on the Char Dham Yatra, which is about to start,'' he said.

Asked about giving a ticket to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son from the Kaiserganj seat, he said the Samajwadi Party is a dynastic party and not the BJP.

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is accused of sexually assaulting several female wrestlers. A case was filed against him by the Delhi Police last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

