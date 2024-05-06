Priyanka Gandhi to Address Congress Workers in Rae Bareli Ahead of Assembly Polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be meeting party workers in Rae Bareli district on Monday evening to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion.

Rae Bareli district Congress spokesman Pankaj Tiwari said that a meeting of the district party office bearers has been called with Priyanka Gandhi at the Gandhi family's Bhoi Mou village residence here.

Rahul Gandhi is pitted against BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli.

After meeting Rae Bareli district Congressmen, Priyanka Gandhi is expected to hold a meeting with party workers in neighbouring Amethi constituency where the party has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family.

Party sources said Priyanka Gandhi is expected to stay put in the district to guide the campaign in favour of her brother Rahul Gandhi, who is touring different parts of the country to drum up support for the party nominees in the general election.

Rae Bareli and Amethi will go to vote in the fifth phase of election on May 20.

Rahul Gandhi, who had lost to Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha polls, has shifted to his mother's Rae Bareli constituency this time.

