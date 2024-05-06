"Sad and condemnable": BJP's Piyush Goyal over Channi's remark on Poonch terror attack

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat Piyush Goyal on Monday slammed former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi over his remark on Poonch attack and said that our jawans who sacrifice their lives for our safety, Congress do not desist from doing politics on them also. "This is very sad and condemnable. Our soldiers sacrifice their lives for the country so that we all can remain safe. But Congress people do not desist from doing politics on them either. People will not forgive Congress," Piyush Goyal said.

An Indian Air Force soldier was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. Pointing out that the attack came amid the Lok Sabha elections, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi alleged on Sunday that it was "pre-planned" and such "stuntbaazi" is done to facilitate BJP's win in the polls.

"This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them," Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab. Further, Piyush Goyal said that the estimate of "400 paar" is now becoming stronger.

"People trust the leadership of PM Modi that his efforts will bring welfare of the poor, there will be more empowerment of women and Narendra Modi will also work to provide immense opportunities to the country by driving it forward," he said. Congress has fielded Bhushan Patil as its candidate from the Mumbai North seat against Goyal, which is set to go to polls on May 20.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. The first and second phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over. While the first phase took place on April 19, the second phase was conducted on April 26. Next, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on May 7, May 13, and May 20.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. (ANI)

