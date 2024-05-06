Governor's Comments on Molestation Complaint Labeled 'Political Mud-slinging' by West Bengal Chief Minister
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raking up the issue of a woman employees complaint of molestation against him in poll rallies, and dubbed the CMs politics as dirty.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raking up the issue of a woman employee's complaint of molestation against him in poll rallies, and dubbed the CM's politics as ''dirty''. Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport here, Bose said he would not allow the "didigiri" (high-handedness) of Banerjee on the distinguished office of the Governor. ''Mamata Banerjee's politics is dirty. Still, I will pray to God to save her, but this is difficult even for God. I will never accept this 'didigiri' on the distinguished office of the Governor. That is all I have to say,'' Bose said upon his return from Kerala.
A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan had on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police, alleging molestation by the governor.
The governor had described the allegation as ''absurd drama'', and said that none would be able to deter him from his ''determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence''.
