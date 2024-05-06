France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:27 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for what he called "his open attitude" in an anti-dumping probe on cognac.
"I thank the President for his open attitude regarding provisional measures on cognac," Macron told a joint press conference, adding France hoped its products could continue having access to the Chinese market.
