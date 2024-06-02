SKM's Resounding Victory: Sikkim's Political Landscape Redefined

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on their decisive win in the Sikkim state elections, retaining governance with an overwhelming majority.

Expressing confidence in the new government, Sarma emphasized that Sikkim will continue its developmental progress under the leadership of Shri @PSTamangGolay and guidance from Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi.

The SKM clinched 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly, a stark contrast to the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front's single seat and the BJP's failure to secure any victories. The state elections coincided with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)