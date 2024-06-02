SKM's Resounding Victory: Sikkim's Political Landscape Redefined
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for retaining power in Sikkim with a landslide victory, winning 31 out of 32 seats. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front managed only one seat, while the BJP won none. Elections were held alongside the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on their decisive win in the Sikkim state elections, retaining governance with an overwhelming majority.
Expressing confidence in the new government, Sarma emphasized that Sikkim will continue its developmental progress under the leadership of Shri @PSTamangGolay and guidance from Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi.
The SKM clinched 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly, a stark contrast to the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front's single seat and the BJP's failure to secure any victories. The state elections coincided with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.
