Punjab Sees Decrease in Voter Turnout in 2023 Lok Sabha Elections

Punjab witnessed a voter turnout of 62.80% in the 2023 Lok Sabha elections, reflecting a dip from the 65.96% recorded in 2019. The state's Chief Electoral Office revealed that Bathinda logged the highest turnout at 69.36%, whereas Amritsar registered the lowest at 56.06%.

Despite aiming for over 70% turnout in the 2024 elections, the state saw lower participation levels. Of the 2.14 crore eligible voters, 1.35 crore exercised their franchise. Notably, 71.41 lakh men (63.27%) and 63.36 lakh women (62.28%) voted, along with 280 third-gender individuals.

Prominent candidates included BJP's Preneet Kaur and Sushil Rinku, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress's Charanjit Singh Channi, and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The detailed results illustrate varied participation across constituencies, with Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and Patiala showing notably higher turnout rates.

