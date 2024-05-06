Left Menu

Upcoming polls to shape destiny of Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha will shape the future of every household in the state for the next five years.The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting here.In another weeks time, the Kurukshetra battle elections is happening.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:35 IST
Upcoming polls to shape destiny of Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha will shape the future of every household in the state for the next five years.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting here.

''In another week's time, the Kurukshetra battle (elections) is happening. These polls are not just to elect the MLAs and MPs. The ensuing polls will decide every household's future in the coming five years and also the continuation of the welfare schemes,'' said Reddy at the meeting.

Cautioning people against voting for Naidu, he said all the welfare schemes brought by the YSRC government will end. Jagan also said believing the former CM was akin to putting one's head into a python's mouth.

Further, Reddy accused the opposition leaders of indulging in 'false propaganda' against his party. He also blamed the opposition for targeting the Land Titling Act, which gives complete rights to landowners.

Defending the new law, Reddy said it will give a new meaning to land ownership by according complete rights to holders, including insurance.

He raised suspicion over the conduct of polls in Andhra Pradesh, citing alleged attempts by opposition to prevent welfare funds from reaching beneficiaries, besides transfer of officials.

"Day by day, the belief that elections will be held in a free and fair manner is diminishing. The reason is obstructing the flow of welfare funds to sisters (beneficiaries). They are transferring officers at will and not allowing the good that should happen to people," he said.

Over the past few weeks, the Election Commission has transferred several officials in the southern state, in response to complaints from the opposition and also restrained government volunteers from discharging their duties.

Alleging that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and select media houses were behind these conspiracies, Reddy called on people to take note of it.

Besides Machilipatnam, the CM also addressed rallies at Repalle and Macherla.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.

